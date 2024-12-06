Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Price

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

