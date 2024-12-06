Truist Financial Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $18.61

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.61 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.86 million, a P/E ratio of -361.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.