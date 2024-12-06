Truist Financial Begins Coverage on VF (NYSE:VFC)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

VF stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

