TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $31.37. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 127,934 shares traded.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

