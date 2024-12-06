TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $31.37. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 127,934 shares traded.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.