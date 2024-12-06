Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 2,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

