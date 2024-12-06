Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.81 on March 13th

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Treatt Stock Performance
Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 464.46 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.72. The company has a market cap of £282.02 million, a PE ratio of 2,641.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. Treatt has a 1-year low of GBX 365.29 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 570 ($7.27).
About Treatt
