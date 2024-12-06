Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.81 on March 13th

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.81 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Treatt Stock Performance

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 464.46 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.72. The company has a market cap of £282.02 million, a PE ratio of 2,641.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. Treatt has a 1-year low of GBX 365.29 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 570 ($7.27).

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

