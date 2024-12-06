Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 22,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 18,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Treasury Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

