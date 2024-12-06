Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
NYSE TNL opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $56.91.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure
In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,455 shares of company stock worth $5,075,834. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
