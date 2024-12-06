TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. TransAlta makes up 0.8% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $72,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TransAlta Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

