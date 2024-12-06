Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.34% of Trane Technologies worth $3,797,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,194,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $415.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.49. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $229.07 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.93.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

