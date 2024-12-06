Traders Buy Large Volume of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 22,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 239% compared to the typical volume of 6,490 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,754.52. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,235 shares of company stock worth $895,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 15,108,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

