Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 307,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 104,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

