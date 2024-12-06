Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.