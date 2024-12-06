The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Volatility and Risk

The9 has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The9 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 13.72% 9.52% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $25.22 million 5.73 $2.82 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.85 $55.08 million $1.69 5.70

This table compares The9 and Medallion Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats The9 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.