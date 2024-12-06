The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Sells $177,700.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,082.08. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,643.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 170,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 200.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.