The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Timken makes up approximately 5.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $42,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

