The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $686.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $570.00 to $686.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.88.

NYSE:GS opened at $597.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.93. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $341.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

