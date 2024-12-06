The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $231.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $208.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

