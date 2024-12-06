The GEO Group, Inc. Discloses Investor Presentation in Recent 8-K Filing

On December 3, 2024, The GEO Group, Inc. submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing included an exhibit, marked as Exhibit 99.1, which outlined an investor presentation. This presentation is set to be shared with select existing investors of the company starting from December 3, 2024, and may also be utilized in various future presentations to current and potential investors and analysts.

The information presented in this disclosure, encompassing Exhibit 99.1, will not be considered as “filed” for purposes outlined in Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this information will not be subjected to the liabilities prescribed by that section unless specifically referenced in subsequent filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

The company clarified that this disclosure should not be seen as an acknowledgment of the materiality of the included information. The 8-K report also included details regarding financial statements and exhibits.

In the attached Exhibit 99.1, The GEO Group, Inc. highlighted forward-looking statements concerning the company’s future events and performance, emphasizing risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results. These risks include financial guidance for 2024, focus on reducing net debt, deployment of capital to benefit shareholders, and strategies to enhance long-term shareholder value.

The presentation also delved into the company’s financial overview, including revenue breakdown by segment, net debt details, and operational highlights. It provided insights into GEO’s services, market presence, and historical performance metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, were also addressed.

Furthermore, the presentation included segment trends related to detention capacity, secure transportation, and government partnerships. It shed light on challenges and opportunities in the market, including aging prison infrastructure and evolving government policies affecting the industry.

The appendices within the exhibit encompassed information about the company’s capital structure, asset valuation, income statements, balance sheets, and an overview of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. GEO’s commitment to upholding human rights, enhancing rehabilitation programs, and promoting diversity and environmental sustainability were underscored.

GEO’s ESG objectives, diversity initiatives, environmental sustainability policies, healthcare services quality, and rehabilitation programs milestones were among the key areas covered in the presentation. The company’s dedication to societal responsibility and providing holistic care to individuals within its facilities were prominently highlighted.

The disclosure provided a comprehensive view of The GEO Group, Inc.’s position, operations, and future outlook, emphasizing its commitment to operational excellence, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to global standards.

This concludes the overview of the recent disclosure made by The GEO Group, Inc. as part of its Form 8-K filing.

