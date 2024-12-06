Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $517.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

