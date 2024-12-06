Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.84 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.