Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $394.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.57 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.94. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

