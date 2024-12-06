Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

