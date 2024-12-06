Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 1,643 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.