Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Raised by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,314,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

