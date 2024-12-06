Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $369.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,280 shares of company stock worth $135,164,640. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.