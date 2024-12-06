Tenzing Global Management LLC Takes Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. NETGEAR comprises about 2.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Stock Up 0.2 %

NTGR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on NTGR

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.