Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 416,201 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,201 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.19% of Teck Resources worth $49,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

