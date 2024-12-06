Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,312,000 after buying an additional 895,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after buying an additional 279,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $79,494,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock worth $7,493,301. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

