Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $609.68 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,774,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,623 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 2.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 2.27% of Roblox worth $609,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 12,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of RBLX opened at $58.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

