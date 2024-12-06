Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 1,911,532 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 581.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 0.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $161,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 254.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

