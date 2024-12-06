Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 349,430 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 349,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after buying an additional 1,805,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after buying an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

