Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. The trade was a 11.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,701,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 370,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 305,961 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

