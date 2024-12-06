Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecsys
Tecsys Stock Up 0.1 %
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.89 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current year.
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.