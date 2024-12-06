Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecsys

Tecsys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE TCS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.67. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$29.20 and a 1 year high of C$45.35. The stock has a market cap of C$645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.89 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.