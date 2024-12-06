Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 152.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,070,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,203 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 107.4% during the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 149,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 247,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,896,000. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 202,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.03. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.