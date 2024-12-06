TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 349941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTGT

TechTarget Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TechTarget by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.