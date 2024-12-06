Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 310,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 45,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

