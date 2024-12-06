Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $200.64 and last traded at $201.59. Approximately 2,818,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,175,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

