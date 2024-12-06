Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

