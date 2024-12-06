Taika Capital LP Purchases 744 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Taika Capital LP lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 3.6% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after purchasing an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $515.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

