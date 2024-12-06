Taika Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Taika Capital LP lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,969 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises approximately 1.6% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $108.06 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

