Tabor Asset Management LP Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Vistra comprises 1.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

