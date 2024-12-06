Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $2.31 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,044 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 1.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.