Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.04 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.14.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $3,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,990,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,046,785.15. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.