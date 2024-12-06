Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,342 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of ASO opened at $49.30 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

