Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

