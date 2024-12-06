Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 375 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $238.10 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

