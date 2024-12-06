Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,873,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 286,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 43,184.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,343 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 48.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.16. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

