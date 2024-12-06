Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

