Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 88,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 77.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after acquiring an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

